Why Billie Eilish Stopped Reading Instagram Comments

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Billie Eilish said that she has stopped reading Instagram comments.

Why?

"It was ruining my life." Eilish said that online comments are worse now than they've ever been following her five Grammy wins at this year's ceremony.

Finneas O'Connell said people's comments do have an impact no matter who you are.

Eilish and O'Connell are promoting their Bond song "No Time to Die." They will perform the song at Tuesday's Brit Awards.