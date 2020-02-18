Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and thousands of alleged victims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits

Scoutmasters and other leaders accused of molesting several thousand men in cases stretching back...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comBBC NewsRIA Nov.NYTimes.comNPRbizjournalsFrance 24


Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

The Boy Scouts of America is filing for federal bankruptcy protection to prepare for a potential...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriotAM1150

The Patriot The long-standing youth organization is filing for bankruptcy amid a series of sex-abuse lawsuits brought by former… https://t.co/zEFKNPRErH 32 seconds ago

lovebscott

B. Scott Say What Now? Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy Protection Amid Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuits https://t.co/GbTXIcU6mK 45 seconds ago

TaraEli21125533

Tara Elizabeth RT @Sundncefn: It's sad that this once-great organization has come to this. Early on it was a positive influence on so many of us. Evil h… 1 minute ago

ciabaudo

Dame Alun Roberts RT @jebrittan2: @ciabaudo Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy over***abuse lawsuits - BBC News https://t.co/X6ZrtDRJff 1 minute ago

freespiritjazm1

YvonneR RT @prayingmedic: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/VaXxtzZREO 1 minute ago

TheNewsPlug

The News Plug Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits → https://t.co/u1eB8wGUeU https://t.co/LCyTIKG2eX 2 minutes ago

dfreedgood

David A Freedgood Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits https://t.co/85jIxiBTZU 2 minutes ago

JuanitaWaterman

Juanita Waterman RT @xxkrychekxx: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy as it cannot afford its CSA lawsuits. We await to see what other causalities t… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Rick James Estate Sued for $50 Million Amid Rape Accusation [Video]Rick James Estate Sued for $50 Million Amid Rape Accusation

Rick James Estate Sued for $50 Million Amid Rape Accusation The late singer is accused of violently raping a teen during a visit to a youth detention home in Buffalo, New York, in 1979. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.