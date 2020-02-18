Global  

Drop In Criminal Summonses From NYPD Linked To Criminal Justice Reform Act

Drop In Criminal Summonses From NYPD Linked To Criminal Justice Reform Act

Drop In Criminal Summonses From NYPD Linked To Criminal Justice Reform Act

A new report finds the Criminal Justice Reform Act has resulted in a major drop in summonses in the city.

A John Jay College study found a 94% decline in the number of criminal summonses issued by the NYPD since 2017.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
