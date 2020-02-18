FCO left quarantined Brit couple alone in Japan, says son

Stephen Abel, the son of a British couple quarantined on a cruise ship amidst coronavirus fears, says communication from the Foreign Office has been "non-existent".

David and Sally Abel have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while onboard the Diamond Princess, which is moored near Tokyo.

Report by Alibhaiz.

