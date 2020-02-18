Global  

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

Kaitlin Bennett did not receive a warm welcome at Ohio University.

Huge crowds in Athens, Ohio, rallied to protest the gun rights activist's presence on campus, including chanting "Where's your diaper?"
