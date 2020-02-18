'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?' 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:50s - Published 'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?' Kaitlin Bennett did not receive a warm welcome at Ohio University. Huge crowds in Athens, Ohio, rallied to protest the gun rights activist's presence on campus, including chanting "Where's your diaper?" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this