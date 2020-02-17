Five couples face Love Island axe

Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and Siannise Fudge and Luke T are the only couples safe from the next public dumping on February 18th.

The couples didn't receive any votes from their fellow islanders, and therefore they are not up for eviction.

However, Demi Jones and Luke M are at risk from getting the boot, as are Jamie Clayton and Natalia Zoppa, after they received four and six votes, respectively, from their competitors.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu could also see their 'Love Island' journey come to an end prematurely after they received two votes, while Ched Uzor and Jess Gale and Molly Smith and Callum Jones got one vote each, meaning they too are up for the public vote.