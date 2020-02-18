Global  

Safety Officer Returns Home To Maple Grove After Providing Medical Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Safety Officer Returns Home To Maple Grove After Providing Medical Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Safety Officer Returns Home To Maple Grove After Providing Medical Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A fire marshal from Maple Grove is back home after helping provide medical support to evacuees from Wuhan, China, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Katie Johnston reports.
