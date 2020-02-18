President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

Global  

After spending nearly eight years in prison for his conviction on for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008, ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich will soon go free, after President Donald Trump granted him clemency on Tuesday.
