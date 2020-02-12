Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

CollegeGirlsForTrump RT @TrumpWarRoom: Despite opposition from Democrats who prefer open borders, @realDonaldTrump’s border wall is going up fast! “We’ve got… 4 hours ago

Gary Lerude President seeks to reprogram $3.8B from the DoD budget to fund border wall, including $1.3B from National Guard, $6… https://t.co/C9tjonnf0M 8 hours ago

ChuckFitzGaming101 @LiteraryMouse Trump in January tried to give DACA immigrants protection for three years. 800 million in humanitari… https://t.co/2gdiMwDbmJ 15 hours ago

ed wilkening Illegal border crossings ‘nearly double’ thanks to $5 ladders that easily hook onto Trump’s new replacement wall -… https://t.co/1TuhG6YWia 1 day ago

CricketDiane RT @AmoneyResists: Trump’s Impeachable Offenses: #121.) Trump is so eager for border fencing that he can call “The Wall,” he has directed… 1 day ago

FOX 42 KPTM Some Republicans are also unhappy about re-purposing the billions in cash but those from the National Border Patrol… https://t.co/kwuppkdFQf 4 days ago