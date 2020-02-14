Global  

Lewis Capaldi admits he 'hates' performing on TV

Lewis Capaldi admits he 'hates' performing on TV

Lewis Capaldi admits he 'hates' performing on TV

Lewis Capaldi admitted he was "very nervous" about his BRITs performance as he doesn't like singing live on TV.
Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards

LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•Daily Record


Lewis Capaldi Could Dominate The BRITs, According To StubHub UK

Ariana Grande, Freya Ridings and Post Malone could also win big... *Lewis Capaldi* could be the...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•BBC News



Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley [Video]Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley Lewis' ex-girlfriend Paige is currently appearing on 'Love Island'. And the reality star referenced news..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Lewis Capaldi feels out of place in the entertainment business [Video]Lewis Capaldi feels out of place in the entertainment business

According to Lewis Capaldi, he "can't imagine ever not feeling out of place" in the entertainment business.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published

