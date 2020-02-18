Global  

President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov.

Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.
