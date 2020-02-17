Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

The actress left the Showtime series in 2018 after accusing her co-star Jason Mitchell, who was later fired from the Lena Waithe show.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tiffany Boone Addresses 'The Chi' Exit, 'Sonic' Speeds Past Box Office Record & More | THR News 'Sonic' speeds past a box office record, the success of 'Parasite' isn't slowing down and Tiffany Boone is addressing her exit from 'The Chi' following her sexual misconduct claims. Here are the top.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:25Published 1 hour ago Former OSU Wrestler Warns Jim Jordan Of Ignoring Sex Abuse Adam DiSabato claims that the GOP congressman will become further embroiled in a sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:28Published 1 day ago