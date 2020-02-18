Boy Scouts Of America Filing For Federal Bankruptcy Protection now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:42s - Published CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports how the institution is struggling to survive. CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports how the institution is struggling to survive.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this slick kullen RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection after barrage of***abuse lawsuits. The Chapter 11 filin… 4 hours ago KLFY NEWS 10 The filing in federal bankruptcy court sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies e… https://t.co/SOdMqA6UFS 6 hours ago Jenn Chávez RT @OPB: The national office of the Boy Scouts of America has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court as a means of condensing the pen… 8 hours ago