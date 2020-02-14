Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FC Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans resigns

FC Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans resigns

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
FC Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans resigns

FC Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans resigns

FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding says Ron Jans was guilty of more anti-cultural behavior than a one-time racial slur that led to a league investigation and Jans’ ouster.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Major League Soccer Players Association, Bob Foose, accused FC Cincinnati of retaliating against players who complained about Jans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans being investigated for allegedly using a racial slur

A complaint filed by the MLS Players Association alleges FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans used racial...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ROCU_2016

R.O.C.U. MLS Coach Resigns After Using N-Word While Singing Song In Locker-Room: An MLS soccer coach… https://t.co/byL8VqbToJ 9 minutes ago

BassoHannah

Hannah Basso RT @SoccerInsider: FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigns. “As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, R… 27 minutes ago

4Prina

Queen P February 18, 2020: FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns amid racial slur investigation https://t.co/DBLtFGZ87I 33 minutes ago

SportNewsTimes1

Sport NewsTimes 1 Sport>Soccer - Ron Jans resigns as FC Cincinnati coach amid racial s https://t.co/U5S8bhOnzF #sport https://t.co/0KEqOY2M1l 35 minutes ago

GoldyColumbus

David Goldsmith Ron Jans is out amid investigation into his alleged use of racial slurs https://t.co/ok6UiYGtUd via https://t.co/a3FePzIrZX 41 minutes ago

1776DEFEATS1984

FAGS 4 TRUMP...Civil Rights Are 4 Civil People BEWARE THE TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY—FFT. FC Cincy coach resigns amid racial slur claims https://t.co/mzvoDn2sRX 45 minutes ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman Ron Jans resigns as FC Cincinnati coach after being accused of using racial slur https://t.co/mcRqUkxZwm via… https://t.co/vzWI3nbzzl 48 minutes ago

TylerDBlaisdell

Tyler D. Blaisdell FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigns https://t.co/StPiqiC60L 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.