Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour

Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Trending Now: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels TourOsbourne was scheduled to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 29.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour to undergo Parkinson's treatment

The singer has pulled out of his upcoming US dates, but his October UK arena tour is still going...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ClashUSATODAY.comJust JaredBillboard.com


Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExaroNews

Exaro News 📰⏰⚖️🔔💯🏆🌊🔥💨🍀 Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Due To 'Various Health Issues' | PeopleTV is #trending in… https://t.co/ie7oymCD2o 28 minutes ago

SiachenStudios

Siachen Studios Why Ozzy Osbourne Cancels NA Tour 2020 #OzzyOsbourne #siachenstudios #siachenmusic #LatestNews #musicnews #edmnews… https://t.co/HLfZdJk3bt 8 hours ago

DebbieBrandt1

Debbie B. Dyna Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour after Parkinson’s announcement https://t.co/4J6mer1oLa 9 hours ago

AllthingsFOX30

All Things FOX30 Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour after Parkinson’s announcement https://t.co/4ibH4uLG5G 9 hours ago

AllThingsCBS47

All Things CBS47 Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour after Parkinson’s announcement https://t.co/8FuZJ5j1YL 9 hours ago

AllThingsWSB

All Things WSB-TV Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour after Parkinson’s announcement https://t.co/L3eI7wc2QQ 9 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to have Parkinson's treatment now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/eOR4hm2EWk 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour. The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’ [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.