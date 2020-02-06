Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns

Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns

Video Credit: Here To Make Friends - Duration: 07:00s - Published < > Embed
Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns

Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” just want to talk it out.

Peter and Victoria Fuller dove headfirst into their latest argument during this episode of “The Bachelor.” If you’ve been disappointed with the pilot’s decision-making skills throughout the season, his actions this week won’t come as a shock.

The drama involves Hunter Hayes, a mystery ex-girlfriend from Peter’s past and some scalding hot tea.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myGOSSland

FandomsCelebsFashion Pilot Pete And Victoria Fuller Thrive Off Toxicity During 'The Bachelor' Hometowns https://t.co/1BaIJL5nDv #tv… https://t.co/ZOGFZ2j0ge 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Picks His Final Four [Video]Peter Picks His Final Four

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are ready to meet your family. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley take on the season’s last episode before hometowns, including the least likely to win a poetry..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 08:57Published

Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode [Video]Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are here for more twists and turns. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) recap all the chaos with an extra episode on this..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 06:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.