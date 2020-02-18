Global  

FC Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans resigns

FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding says Ron Jans was guilty of more anti-cultural behavior than a one-time racial slur that led to a league investigation and Jans’ ouster.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Major League Soccer Players Association, Bob Foose, accused FC Cincinnati of retaliating against players who complained about Jans.
