Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:35s - Published Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this