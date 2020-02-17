Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
