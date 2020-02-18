Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: "It's not the best (night) because we didn't get a title, but it was exciting.

There are certain nights that are unforgettable and today is one of those nights that people won't forget.

The best team in the world comes, after winning a ton of matches, and you can beat them.

We haven't gotten through, but we were able to beat them.

Because in a match, everyone has their chances." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "I am not disappointed on how we played.

I've seen much worse games in my life.

It was absolutely OK.

We were not good enough on the last third, that's it.

I didn't expect that we would have around about 70% possession, I actually thought Atletico would have a bit more, but we are not surprised.

Being 1-0 ahead, we are not on their best moment, so you try to defend with all you have and that's what they did obviously.

That's absolutely ok, I respect that a lot, but of course how can I sit here?

Its only 1-0.

We are not 5-0 down or whatever.

We think we will have a chance; we don't think it will be easy.

Not at all, because Atletico will have Joao Felix probably and Diego Costa under different circumstances.

We have to see who we can line up, because until then a lot can happen, a lot of games.

But as long as we can get 11 players in a Liverpool shirt, we will try it with all we have.

And for all Atletico fans who can get a ticket for the game: welcome to Anfield." STORY: Champions League holders Liverpool will need to summon another famous European comeback at Anfield next month after they were beaten 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday (February 18).

Atletico coach Simeone said he was proud of his team and fans as they performed all together to beat the European champions.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was not disappointed by his team's performance and sent a message to Atletico fans ahead of second leg: "Welcome to Anfield." Spain midfielder Saul Niguez struck the only goal of the game in the fourth minute by bundling into the net from close range following a corner, their traditional weapon of choice in recent years.

Liverpool, who have won 25 of 26 Premier League games this season and are on course for a record-smashing title win, missed a series of chances to equalise in the second half, with Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson coming closest to scoring.

Juergen Klopp's side play at home to Atletico on March 11 in the return leg at Anfield, where they produced an incredible 4-0 win over Barcelona in last year's semi-final second leg after losing the first match 3-0.

Diego Simeone's men have looked nothing like the sides that reached the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona's duopoly of La Liga for most of this campaign.

They trail league leaders Real by 13 points.

But on Tuesday they produced a vintage defensive display, sitting deep and barely giving Liverpool any space for their attacking trident of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to work their usual magic.