Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:59s
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former Louisiana Gov.

Edwin Edwards.

Devin Fehely reports.

(2-18-2020)
