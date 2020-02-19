Global  

Three Men Found Dead in Southern California Cemetery, Deputies Say

Three Men Found Dead in Southern California Cemetery, Deputies Say

Three Men Found Dead in Southern California Cemetery, Deputies Say

Three men found dead in a Perris cemetery Monday morning were killed there, the Riverside County Sheriff said Tuesday.
California police investigating possible cartel ties after 3 bodies found in cemetery

A triple homicide is being investigated for possible gang ties after three men were found dead in a...
FOXNews.com - Published


Investigation launched after three bodies found at California cemetery [Video]Investigation launched after three bodies found at California cemetery

An investigation has been opened after the bodies of three men were found near a grave site at Perris Valley Cemetery in California. The bodies were found near the grave of a man who was killed in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 12:46Published

Riverside Sheriff Identifies 3 Men Found Dead In Perris Cemetery [Video]Riverside Sheriff Identifies 3 Men Found Dead In Perris Cemetery

The three men — 50-year-old Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 38-year-old Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel and 28-year-old Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel — were all killed next to the Perris Valley Cemetery grave..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published

