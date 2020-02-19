WEB EXTRA: Rod Blagojevich Flies Out Of Denver International Airport

Global  

Rod Blagojevich was stopped at Denver International Airport hours after President Donald Trump announced he was commuting Blagojevich's sentence.
Denver City Council will look at a new contract to put re-construction of the Denver International Airport terminal building back on track.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

