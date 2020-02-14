Global  

Bensalem Police Crack Down On Drivers Illegally Passing School Buses

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Bensalem Police Crack Down On Drivers Illegally Passing School BusesOfficers will ride buses with students.
Bensalem Police Crack Down On Drivers Illegally Passing School Buses

BOYS TO DRINK.THE BOY SCOUTS SAYS IT WILLCREATE A TRUST TO PROVIDECOMPENSATION TO VICTIMS.FOLLOWING A CRASH THATINJURED A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL,POLICE IN BENSALEM ARE CRACKINGDOWN ON DRIVERS WHO PASS STOPPEDSCHOOL BUSES.POLICE RELEASED THIS PUBLICSERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTHIGHLIGHTING THE EFFORTS.BENSALEM OFFICERS WILL BE RIDINGBUSES WITH STUDENTS LOOKING FORDRIVERS WHO DO NOT STOP FOR THE




