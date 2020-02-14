Bensalem Police Crack Down On Drivers Illegally Passing School Buses now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published Officers will ride buses with students. Officers will ride buses with students.

FOLLOWING A CRASH THAT INJURED A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL, POLICE IN BENSALEM ARE CRACKING DOWN ON DRIVERS WHO PASS STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES. POLICE RELEASED THIS PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTING THE EFFORTS. BENSALEM OFFICERS WILL BE RIDING BUSES WITH STUDENTS LOOKING FOR DRIVERS WHO DO NOT STOP FOR THE







