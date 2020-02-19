Global  

Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as the organization faces hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits.

In light of the announcement, Tennessee councils are stressing that the bankruptcy should have no affect in their local operations.
