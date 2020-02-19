US Attorney General Considered Resi

Global  

A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump.

He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets about it.

Barr recently said in an interview that Trump’s tweets on the Justice Department’s work make his job impossible.

According to CNN, Trump agreed with Barr’s comments, saying he thinks it’s true.

He said: "I have total confidence in my attorney general.”
