Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective rearguard action.

Reds boss Klopp had no issue with the defensive tactics but became increasingly irritated throughout the game that referee Szymon Marciniak did not clamp down on time-wasting and other histrionics.
