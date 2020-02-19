Global  

Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly

Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over KimberlyKlesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly
Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly

THE FOX VALLEYTONIGHT...6th RANKEDKIMBERLY, HOSTING7th RANKED NEENAH...PAPERMAKERSWOULD CLINCH THEIRSECOND STRAIGHTF-V-A TITLE WITH AWIN...MAX KLESMIT WASHAVING NONE OF IT...AVERAGES 25 A GAMEAND HE WASSTACKING EM UPTONIGHT...GREAT FINISH HEREROCKETS UP EARLY...JAKE BUCHANAN ANANSWER... THIS... HIS1000th CAREERPOINT...BUT IT COMES IN ALOSS...KLESMITH, STOLETHE SHOW TONIGHT...HE HAD 18 POINTS...AND A TRIPLEDOUBLE...NEENAH WINS 71-49...SECTIONAL




