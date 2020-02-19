Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:38s - Published Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Klesmit's triple double leads Neenah to big win over Kimberly THE FOX VALLEYTONIGHT...6th RANKEDKIMBERLY, HOSTING7th RANKED NEENAH...PAPERMAKERSWOULD CLINCH THEIRSECOND STRAIGHTF-V-A TITLE WITH AWIN...MAX KLESMIT WASHAVING NONE OF IT...AVERAGES 25 A GAMEAND HE WASSTACKING EM UPTONIGHT...GREAT FINISH HEREROCKETS UP EARLY...JAKE BUCHANAN ANANSWER... THIS... HIS1000th CAREERPOINT...BUT IT COMES IN ALOSS...KLESMITH, STOLETHE SHOW TONIGHT...HE HAD 18 POINTS...AND A TRIPLEDOUBLE...NEENAH WINS 71-49...SECTIONAL





You Might Like

Tweets about this