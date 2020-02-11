Global  

2021 Kia Seltos Design Preview

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:53s
Rugged, refined and right-sized, the all-new Kia Seltos energizes the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own.

As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in the U.S. with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends.

Complementing Kia's robust SUV lineup, and following on the heels of the Telluride, the Kia Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines include a spirited 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo, and an available all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring control and a lock mode to handle more severe road conditions.

It is available in five trims: LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX.

Looking at all it has to offer, it's no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry when it goes on-sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020.

The LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the S FWD will have a similar starting price.

Similar to Telluride's design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance.

The tall front end and 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit.

Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia's signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail.

Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile highlighted by a chrome beltline (available on S, EX and SX) that melds into the D-pillar for a streamlined appearance.

And the optional two-tone roof gives Kia Seltos an added layer of coolness and character.
