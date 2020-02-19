Jimmy Tarbuck has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Tweets about this Gail Haddon Jimmy Tarbuck reveals he has prostate cancer - and vows to beat the disease https://t.co/CUYdmHzAvj 54 seconds ago IE Arts & Showbiz Jimmy Tarbuck reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/iDgKJgS1Ky 3 minutes ago Daniel Jenks BBC News - Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/2QzP7UCe6d 8 minutes ago MediaDusk Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/sDWpnMkJaw https://t.co/9hDNQHcr6x 17 minutes ago Mark Warren RT @BBCNews: Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/elQNe6lryo 21 minutes ago Pan Dance RT @ChrisJCoates: Jimmy Tarbuck reveals he has prostate cancer and tells how friend Tom Jones became his 'mentor' by urging him to see a do… 21 minutes ago UK Around Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/8nx0ZMoUyl 45 minutes ago Radio Wimborne Jimmy Tarbuck: Comedian reveals prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/CBl0gDdOAS 46 minutes ago