Shaheen Bagh: SC appointed mediators urge protesters to resolve issue together|OneIndia News

SUPREME COURT-APPOINTED MEDIATORS SANJAY HEGDE AND SADHANA RAMACHANDRAN VISIT DELHI'S SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH IS THE EPICENTRE OF THE AGITATION AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT.

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL MET UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH TODAY FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER TAKING CHARGE AS THE CHIEF MINISTER OF DELHI FOR THE THIRD TIME.

UTTAR PRADESH CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH TODAY SPARKED OFF A HUGE CONTROVERSY WITH HIS REMARKS IN THE STATE ASSEMBLY ON THE DEATHS IN THE VIOLENT ANTI-CAA PROTESTS IN DECEMBER IN UP.