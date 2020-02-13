China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia," the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



