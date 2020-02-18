President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.