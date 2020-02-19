KJo: Absolutely baseless stories making rounds of 'SOTY 3'

Global  

After reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and popular "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz making their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year 3" got viral, the filmmaker took to Twitter to request to everyone "publishing this fabrication" to stop it.
