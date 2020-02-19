KJo: Absolutely baseless stories making rounds of 'SOTY 3' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published KJo: Absolutely baseless stories making rounds of 'SOTY 3' After reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and popular "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz making their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year 3" got viral, the filmmaker took to Twitter to request to everyone "publishing this fabrication" to stop it. 0

