The Bachelor Recap: Peter CANCELS Victoria F Hometown Date | The Bach Chat 🌹

The Bachelor Recap: Peter CANCELS Victoria F Hometown Date | The Bach Chat 🌹

The Bachelor Recap: Peter CANCELS Victoria F Hometown Date | The Bach Chat 🌹

This week on The Bachelor, it's hometowns!

Peter visits the hometowns of Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison and Victoria F, and of course, there's plenty of drama.

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch this week's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!
'Bachelor' Recap: Peter Opts Out Meeting With Victoria F.'s Family for Hometown Date

The episode sees Peter Weber visiting the hometowns of the Top 4, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett,...
AceShowbiz - Published


Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns [Video]Pilot Pete & Victoria F. Thrive Off Toxicity During Hometowns

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” just want to talk it out. Peter and Victoria Fuller dove headfirst into their latest argument during this episode of “The Bachelor.” If you’ve been..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 07:00Published

Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors [Video]Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

After one of his exes warns Bachelor Peter Weber about Victoria F. being responsible for breaking up some relationships, Peter confronts Victoria over these rumors. She gets upset and is reluctant to..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:53Published

