Tom Holland And Robert Downey Jr ‘Back to the Future’ Deepfake Video Is So Good It’s Astonishing

Also reported by • Just Jared Jr

Out of all the faces to put on Doc Brown and Marty McFly in Back to the Future, I never knew how bad...

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. as Marty McFly and Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future' deepfake (via...