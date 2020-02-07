Global  

British pensioners test positive for coronavirus on cruise

A British couple on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

David and Sally Abel's son Steve says he has struggled listening to his father lose hope amid the ordeal, as they wait to find out when they will return to the UK.

Report by Etemadil.

Infected Briton on coronavirus-stricken ship has early onset dementia, says son

A British pensioner who has tested positive for coronavirus on board a quarantined cruise ship in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus: UK couple on stricken cruise ship worry they have tested positive

A British couple on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship are worried they have tested positive for the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Independent



FCO left quarantined Brit couple alone in Japan, says son [Video]FCO left quarantined Brit couple alone in Japan, says son

Stephen Abel, the son of a British couple quarantined on a cruise ship amidst coronavirus fears, says communication from the Foreign Office has been "non-existent". David and Sally Abel have..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:13Published

Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon [Video]Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon

A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

