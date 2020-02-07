British pensioners test positive for coronavirus on cruise

A British couple on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

David and Sally Abel's son Steve says he has struggled listening to his father lose hope amid the ordeal, as they wait to find out when they will return to the UK.

Report by Etemadil.

