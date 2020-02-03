Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds The study was conducted by Chinese researchers and is the largest of its kind to date.

Analyzing the data of 72,314 patients with the virus, it found that the mortality rate in men was 2.8 percent.

In women, the mortality rate was found to be 1.7 percent.

The study also found that the majority of confirmed cases involved people between the ages of 30 and 69.

Males make up slightly more than half of those cases, totaling 51 percent.

It found that only 4.7 percent of cases reached "critical" status, in which symptoms of the disease include respiratory or organ failure.

Of the those who reached critical status, half died due to their symptoms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Study Suggests Coronavirus More Fatal in Men

Men with the coronavirus have a higher risk of death than women with the virus according to a new...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.