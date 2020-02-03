Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds
Coronavirus Is Deadlier in
Men Than in Women, Study Finds The study was conducted by
Chinese researchers and is
the largest of its kind to date.
Analyzing the data of 72,314 patients
with the virus, it found that the
mortality rate in men was 2.8 percent.
In women, the mortality
rate was found to be 1.7 percent.
The study also found that the
majority of confirmed cases involved
people between the ages of 30 and 69.
Males make up slightly more
than half of those cases, totaling 51 percent.
It found that only 4.7 percent
of cases reached "critical" status,
in which symptoms of the disease
include respiratory or organ failure.
Of the those who reached critical status, half died due to their symptoms.