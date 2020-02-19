Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid'

But while appearing on 'Carpool Karaoke,' Bieber admitted it was a ridiculous idea.

Justin Bieber, on 'Carpool Karaoke' Justin Bieber, on 'Carpool Karaoke' James Corden suggested the proposed fight wouldn't have been "much fun" for Justin.

James Corden, on 'Carpool Karaoke' But Justin didn't agree with James' assessment of the proposed fight.

Justin Bieber, on 'Carpool Karaoke'