Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour Whitney Houston, who died on Feb.

11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020.

Starting Feb.

25 in England, Houston's hologram will set out on a European tour that runs through early April.

Additional stops in Europe, Mexico and North America will be announced later.

‘An Evening With Whitney’ is being produced by the late singer's estate and BASE Hologram.

The Houston hologram was reportedly created using hundreds of hours of performances, extensive CGI synthesizing and a body double.

Backed by a live band and real dancers, the holographic Houston will perform her biggest songs, such as “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You” and “I Will Always Love You.” According to her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, the “unplugged,” minimal design of the tour is "so close to what she wanted” when she was alive.

Pat Houston, via AP