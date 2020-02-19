Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nadiem Amiri > Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

Nadiem Amiri and Peter Bosz condemn the racial abuse of Porto striker Moussa Marega.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

SHOWS: LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY (FEBRUARY 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) LEVERKUSEN MIDFIELDER, NADIEM AMIRI, SAYING (ON RACISM): "I heard about it.

I think lots of people heard about it.

Something like that is unacceptable in soccer and in the world.

We all have the same colour of blood and I hope that people who do such things are being punished and excluded from soccer.

I also experienced an incident like that when I was 17, playing in the regional league but I got over it relatively quickly and looked ahead.

I hope we all say no to racism." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYER LEVERKUSEN COACH, PETER BOSZ, SAYING (ON RACISM): "Let me be very clear -- and Nadiem already said it -- there is no place for that in soccer or in society and we must not accept it.

We must not look the other way.

We have to be very clear and say: we don't want that.

We discussed it in the team and I think Leverkusen's position is very clear on that.

We don't accept it.

Period." STORY: Bayer Leverkusen attacker Nadiem Amiri on Wednesday (February 19) strongly condemned racism and said it had no place in soccer or society.

His remarks came ahead of his team's Europa League game against FC Porto on Thursday (February 20), who's forward Moussa Marega suffered abuse during a Portuguese league match on Sunday.

The Mali forward was subject to abuse throughout his team's 2-1 win at

Class="kln">Vitoria Guimaraes and was eventually substituted, shortly after his team mates restrained him when he tried to walk off the pitch in protest.

Amiri added that he too experienced a racist attack when he was 17, playing in a German regional league, saying "but I got over it relatively quickly and looked ahead." Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz echoed Amiri's words, saying that the club's stance on racism is clear and that they do not accept it ever.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.