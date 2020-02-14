Global  

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, while the department said he was not leaving.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Recent related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Indian Express•Japan Today•NPR•MarketWatch•SBS•FOXNews.com•News24•Mediaite


News Brief: Barr Blasts Trump Tweets, Border Wall Funding, Coronavirus

Attorney General Barr says Trump's DOJ tweets make his job impossible. Millions in Pentagon funding...
NPR - Published


