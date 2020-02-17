Global  

Bloomberg Endorses George W. Bush In 2003 Speech

In 2003, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told a 2003 meeting of the Republican National Convention that the Republican party was “the wave of the future” and called for the reelection of President George W.

Bush.
