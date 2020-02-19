Global  

'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich

'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich

'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2009 of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, expressed gratitude on Wednesday afternoon after he was commuted by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.
'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich

Blagojevich, a Democrat who appeared on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" reality television show while awaiting trial, began serving a 14-year sentence in 2012 after being convicted of wire fraud, extortion and soliciting bribes while governor.

Blagojevich, was removed from office in 2009 after prosecutors said he tried to sell or trade the U.S. Senate seat Obama vacated after winning the 2008 presidential election.




