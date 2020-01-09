John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach
John Beilein Out as
Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Associate head coach J.B.
Bickerstaff
will be promoted to replace Beilein
as head coach, according to ESPN.
Beilein will inform his staff and players
of the news when they return from
All-Star break on Wednesday.
Beilein signed a five-year contract
with Cleveland in the offseason, a deal that
paid him more than $4 million per year.
The team and Beilein agreed to a settlement
that will pay the coach a portion of his
remaining salary for the 2019-2020 season.
Beilein joined the Cavaliers after
spending 12 seasons as the head coach
of the University of Michigan.
He led Michigan to two Final Fours and four
Big Ten tournament and regular-season titles.
Beilein struggled to connect with his NBA players and had to apologize in January after he referred to his players as "no longer playing as a bunch of thugs."