College students protest 'gun girl' off their campus

A controversial gun rights activist was forced to leave a college campus after hundreds of students protested her visit.

Kaitlin Bennett, known as the “Kent State gun girl,” visited Ohio University (OU) in Athens, Ohio on Feb.

17.

The 24-year-old’s presence was met with overwhelming negativity from the student body, who left Bennett claiming she’d been “bullied” off campus by terrorists.

In a post to Twitter following the incident, Bennett slammed the protestors, saying “this is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus”.

Her tweet also included a video of students yelling at her, flipping her off and throwing beverages at her vehicle.

“Leftists at [OU] started a riot when [Joel Patrick] and I showed up, and the [OU Police] let it happen … I think [Donald Trump] should strip funding from universities like this ... .

The Ohio University Police have since refuted her claims, saying there had not been a “riot” and that both Bennett and the protesters were simply exercising their right to free speech.

Bennett, who became famous in 2018, when she posed with an assault rifle in her graduation photos, has continued to cause controversy since then.

Liam McSteen, an OU student, told Cleveland.com that he believed Bennett’s visit, which was not announced in advance, was simply a publicity stunt.

“I kind of feel like she just came here to get this reaction … I think it’s just kind of attention-seeking behavior.

I don’t know if she thinks she’s going to change anyone’s mind ...".

Bennett says she intends to come back to OU again, next time with an “army” of gun supporters to walk through campus