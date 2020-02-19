Global  

Boeing Says It Discovered Debris in Fuel Tanks

Boeing announced it discovered debris in the fuel tanks of several 737 Max jets that have been sitting in storage.

The company said it will investigate the debris and that the new discovery will not delay the jets returned to service.
