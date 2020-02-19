Global  

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rap artist Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.

Tina Patel reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Rapper Pop Smoke killed by masked gunmen

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o'clock in the morning on Thursday.

Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. He was 20 years old.

