Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ Affleck recently sat down with ‘The New York Times’ to talk about why he left his acting and directing role in ‘The Batman.’ The film, which is slated to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021, was originally supposed to feature Affleck reprising the role of Bruce Wayne.

He previously appeared as the caped crusader in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Justice League’ and had a brief cameo in ‘Suicide Squad.’ Affleck, who’s marriage to Jennifer Garner officially ended in 2018, said he began drinking “more and more” as their relationship deteriorated.

Ben Affleck, to ‘The New York Times' It was then that someone expressed worry to Affleck that he would “drink [himself] to death” if he took on ‘The Batman.’ Ben Affleck, to ‘The New York Times' That combination of alcoholism and marital issues, as well as a sapped interest in the role after ‘Justice League,’ is what ultimately led to his decision to abandon the role.