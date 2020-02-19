Rocky Bleier ISU Speaker Series Tilson Auditorium

Jennifer cook, assistant <alia talks with jennifer cook, assistant director for hulman center.

Isu speaker series presents rocky bleier this event is free and open to the public.

Monday, february 24 7:00pm.

Free post-event reception isu's tilson auditorium.

Speech topics: leadership through teamwork, perseverance & hope rocky bleier embodies heroism, determination, teamwork, and leadership.

After being drafted by the pittsburgh steelers in 1968, bleier was drafted by the u.s. army to fight in vietnam.

Told he would never walk again after receiving severe wounds, he bravely rehabilitated himself to condition for re-entry into the nfl.

Defeating all odds, bleier regained his running back position on the steelers' squad.

The winner of four super bowl championships, he continues to inspire audiences and peers alike.

Bleier was the recipient of the 2015 eagle rare life heroism award for his incredible drive and inspirational story.

The hard lessons rocky bleier learned early in life that helped him overcome adversity and reach his goals have paid off after football.

Some of those lessons are described in the popular book on his life, fighting back, and on an abc-tv movie of the week by the same name.

In a captivating presentation, motivational speaker rocky bleier defines what it takes to succeed in times of change, conquer insurmountable odds, and become an extraordinary achiever.

Through his story of courage and determination, he motivates audiences to reach for their goals, despite all obstacles.

