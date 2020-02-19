Global  

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National IntelligencePresident Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.
